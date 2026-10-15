Bigg Boss 20: Attack on Qazi Touqeer continues, fans react

Mumbai: Qazi Touqeer continues to face criticism on social media amid his ongoing journey on Bigg Boss 20. While the contestant has been drawing negative reactions from some popular television and Bigg Boss-related accounts, his fans have come out in his support, defending him against the criticism.

The latest posts by popular Bigg Boss update handle The Khabri and another television critic have once again put Qazi in the spotlight. The criticism comes at a crucial time, as Qazi is among the nominated contestants this week and is competing for votes to remain in the house.

The Khabri, TV critic target Qazi Touqeer

In a fresh post on X, The Khabri criticised Qazi’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house, writing, “Qazi has only done 1 thing in the house Demean people and make fun of them, but only behind their back. still some people are liking this person.”

#Qazi has only done 1 thing in the house



Demean people and make fun of them, but only behind their back.



still some people are liking this person — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 14, 2026

Another popular television critic also questioned Qazi’s place in the competition, writing, “Qazi Touqeer needs a life!! Don’t know why makers are still pushing him!!”

The posts have added to the ongoing debate around Qazi’s gameplay, with viewers divided over his conduct and his continued presence on the reality show.

Fans hit back

However, Qazi’s supporters have been quick to respond to the criticism, arguing that social media posts will not change the audience’s support for the contestant. One fan wrote, “Tum kuch bhi karlo…Jab janta hy Raazi, Tumari nahi chalegi HawaBazi aur trophy…vo leke jayega Qazi.”

#QaziTouqeer has the weakest PR team!#ScoutOp’s PR and Nidhi have reportedly started a negative campaign against Qazi. Yesterday suddenly a wave of negative tweets, reels, and posts was seen against qazi.



But the audience is still with Qazi — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) October 14, 2026

The reactions highlight the growing divide between those questioning Qazi’s behaviour and fans who continue to back him in the competition.

Qazi Touqeer nominated, but leading in voting trends

The latest controversy comes as Qazi faces another important week in the Bigg Boss 20 house. He is among the nominated contestants, making audience votes crucial to his chances of staying in the game.

Despite the criticism, the latest voting trends circulating online indicate that Qazi is leading by a huge margin.

Exclusive



Current Voting Trends…



1. Qazi Touqeer

2. Gullu

3. ScoutOP

4. Yung DSA

5. Arishfa Khan

6. Love Gill

7. Uditi Singh

8. Kanika

9. Aman

10. Mahhi

11. Mary Kom



Qazi takes huge lead after Y'day episode, Gullu at 2nd and ScoutOP at 3rd.. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBoss — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) October 15, 2026

If the reported trends hold, Qazi’s position could underline the contrast between the criticism he is receiving on social media and the support he appears to enjoy among viewers.

With nominations adding pressure and the online debate continuing, it remains to be seen whether the backlash will affect Qazi’s standing in the house. For now, his supporters appear determined to stand by him as the competition gets tougher.