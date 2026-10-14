Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 continues to keep reality TV fans hooked with its controversies, heated arguments and unexpected twists. However, one contestant who has remained at the centre of discussions since the first week is Qazi Touqeer. From winning viewers’ support to becoming one of the most talked-about contestants online, Qazi has enjoyed considerable attention throughout the season.

But now, something unusual has caught the attention of his fans. Several social media posts discussing Qazi have taken a negative turn, prompting questions about whether the contestant is facing a coordinated attempt to damage his image.

What happened to Qazi Touqeer’s online support?

Qazi Touqeer has been receiving considerable support from fans, with several Bigg Boss discussion pages regularly sharing posts about his gameplay and popularity. However, some viewers have now noticed a shift in the tone of posts from popular Bigg Boss social media handles, which they believe have started criticising him.

Tweets and posts have been circulating online, with fans questioning the sudden change in narrative. Some have alleged that a negative PR campaign could be behind the criticism.

Qazi has the strongest PR on social media right now, social media accounts are getting paid huge amount to support, also religion card playing an important role in this.



I am also from kashmir and a muslim. but i cant support this $hit blindly. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 13, 2026

What was this EATING EAR thing by Qazi? 🤢 Did he intentionally bite Scout’s ear or spit inside it, and then narrate the incident while making fun of it? Absolutely CHEAPEST and most DISGUSTING behaviour.



First, the intentional hitting Scout with nail, and now this. At this… pic.twitter.com/NtXlHNPbAs — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 13, 2026

The development has sparked discussions among Qazi’s supporters, many of whom believe the contestant’s growing popularity could be a reason for the alleged attempts to turn public opinion against him.

It's clearly evident you paid from sprout OTP. The show is about entertainment and that the only thing matter. The show has nothing to do with facts it's all about entertainment.. who can provide the most wins the heart. No matter how much your paid only a entertainer will win. — Ali Khoyee (@akhoyee) October 13, 2026

Yes you are also Scout OP and Uditi PR 😂#QaziTouqeer is unemployed since 20 years fir kaha se PR ke paise ayenge uske paas… #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — Sameer Singh (@SameerS11259789) October 13, 2026

Paid PR of scout spoke again.

They were doing only fun even scout didn't spoke anything to qazi about this. It was nakul who did backbiting and results are in front of everyone!! — Bigg Boss 20 (@BiggBoss_20) October 14, 2026

This is how U spot a paid PR 😂 all their tweet is not about their client aka Kanika or sprout or Yung but their tweets are all about Qazi cause he is being loved . Negative PR is exactly this.



Just see the pattern in their tweet . It's always about the one they don't support — . (@Zubi41763540335) October 13, 2026

How shameful is this that a National Level Prime News Channel of India is behaving like a Anti-National one just because Qazi Touqeer is a Kashmiri Muslim.



It's a well known face that Sachin Tendulkar's nickname is Little Master and Qazi did nothing wrong. #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/Adv67cEvX8 — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) October 14, 2026

Gauahar Khan too criticises Qazi Touqeer

The discussion has also intensified following Gauahar Khan’s comments on Qazi’s behaviour inside the house. Gauahar, who had previously expressed support for the contestant, has also called him out over certain actions and jokes.

One of the incidents that drew attention involved Qazi’s interaction with fellow contestant ScoutOP. Gauahar criticised the behaviour surrounding the incident and suggested that the support Qazi received from Salman Khan may have gone to his head. She also indicated that his jokes are becoming irritating.

Are fans suspecting ScoutOP’s team?

Amid the growing discussion, some Qazi Touqeer supporters have alleged that a coordinated negative PR campaign could be underway. A section of fans has even pointed fingers at ScoutOP’s team, claiming that the alleged campaign is intended to weaken Qazi’s fan base.

However, these remain social media allegations. No verified evidence has established that ScoutOP, his team or any other party is behind a coordinated campaign against Qazi.

Is Qazi Touqeer facing a genuine backlash over his gameplay, or do you think there is more to the sudden change in online sentiment? Share your views in the comments below.