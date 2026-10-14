Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 continues to keep reality TV fans hooked with its controversies, heated arguments and unexpected twists. However, one contestant who has remained at the centre of discussions since the first week is Qazi Touqeer. From winning viewers’ support to becoming one of the most talked-about contestants online, Qazi has enjoyed considerable attention throughout the season.
But now, something unusual has caught the attention of his fans. Several social media posts discussing Qazi have taken a negative turn, prompting questions about whether the contestant is facing a coordinated attempt to damage his image.
What happened to Qazi Touqeer’s online support?
Qazi Touqeer has been receiving considerable support from fans, with several Bigg Boss discussion pages regularly sharing posts about his gameplay and popularity. However, some viewers have now noticed a shift in the tone of posts from popular Bigg Boss social media handles, which they believe have started criticising him.
Tweets and posts have been circulating online, with fans questioning the sudden change in narrative. Some have alleged that a negative PR campaign could be behind the criticism.
The development has sparked discussions among Qazi’s supporters, many of whom believe the contestant’s growing popularity could be a reason for the alleged attempts to turn public opinion against him.
Gauahar Khan too criticises Qazi Touqeer
The discussion has also intensified following Gauahar Khan’s comments on Qazi’s behaviour inside the house. Gauahar, who had previously expressed support for the contestant, has also called him out over certain actions and jokes.
One of the incidents that drew attention involved Qazi’s interaction with fellow contestant ScoutOP. Gauahar criticised the behaviour surrounding the incident and suggested that the support Qazi received from Salman Khan may have gone to his head. She also indicated that his jokes are becoming irritating.
Are fans suspecting ScoutOP’s team?
Amid the growing discussion, some Qazi Touqeer supporters have alleged that a coordinated negative PR campaign could be underway. A section of fans has even pointed fingers at ScoutOP’s team, claiming that the alleged campaign is intended to weaken Qazi’s fan base.
However, these remain social media allegations. No verified evidence has established that ScoutOP, his team or any other party is behind a coordinated campaign against Qazi.
Is Qazi Touqeer facing a genuine backlash over his gameplay, or do you think there is more to the sudden change in online sentiment? Share your views in the comments below.