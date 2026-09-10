Bigg Boss 20: Contestants cry as makers air 20 yrs journey video

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 turned nostalgic in its latest promo as the contestants revisited some of the most memorable moments from the show’s previous seasons.

The housemates watched a special montage featuring iconic friendships, emotional bonds, heated fights and viral dialogues. From Shehnaaz Gill’s legendary “Tuada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta” to Zaid’s “Seedha jaa ke left le, chai bana aur sabko pila,” the clips brought back memories that remain popular on social media.

While several contestants laughed at the hilarious moments, the clips celebrating love and genuine bonds left others teary-eyed. Arshifa, Mahhi, Amrapali and Asif were visibly emotional while watching the montage.

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The screening also appeared to carry a message for the current contestants: Bigg Boss is remembered not just for trophies and eliminations, but for the friendships, rivalries and spontaneous moments that live on long after a season ends.

Now, all eyes are on the Bigg Boss 20 housemates to see who creates the next unforgettable moment.