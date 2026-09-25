Bigg Boss 20: Fans declare winner of 2026 already, guess who?

Hyderabad: Time is flying and Bigg Boss 20 is already all set to enter its fourth week. The season began with 16 contestants entering the house on the premiere day. Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be evicted, leaving 15 contestants currently competing for the trophy.

Amid all the drama, fights, tasks and changing equations inside the house, one contestant has managed to win the hearts of viewers across India.

Yes, we are talking about none other than Qazi Touqeer.

Qazi Touqeer wins hearts on Bigg Boss 20

Ever since his entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi has been receiving plenty of love from viewers. From celebrities and former contestants to avid Bigg Boss fans, several people have been praising the way he is playing his game.

His journey so far has made him one of the contestants being closely watched by the audience, with many viewers already calling him a potential finalist.

Social media is also filled with posts supporting Qazi, with some fans going a step further and already declaring him the potential winner of Bigg Boss 20.

Check out some of the reactions below.

While there is still a long way to go, Qazi’s game could change as the season progresses. With several weeks still remaining, it will be interesting to see whether he manages to maintain the same momentum and audience support.

Do you think Qazi Touqeer deserves to win Bigg Boss 20, or is it too early to predict the winner? Could his game change in the coming weeks? Comment below.