Hyderabad: The third weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 20 is almost here, and fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be eliminated from the reality show this week.

Who will get evicted?

Only two contestants, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi, are in the danger zone this week. Going by the latest closing voting trends, Yung DSA is leading with the highest number of votes, while Isha Rikhi is trailing with the least votes.

If the voting trends hold, Isha Rikhi could be the contestant walking out of the Bigg Boss 20 house this week. The shoot for the weekend ka vaar episode is taking place today, with the final results expected to be known by evening.

Interestingly, Wednesday’s episode also gave viewers a hint about Isha’s possible exit. During a conversation with Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan, Uditi Singh was heard saying, “Kaise bhi Isha jaa rahi hai yeh week,” before quickly correcting herself and saying, “chale jaayegi shayad.”

Her statement has now sparked speculation among fans that the eviction result may already be known to the housemates.

However, there is no official confirmation yet from the makers regarding Isha Rikhi’s elimination.

Bigg Boss 20 wildcard contestants

Meanwhile, rumours about wildcard entries have also started doing the rounds. Reality TV star Akriti Negi and model-entrepreneur Rhiya Ahir, who reportedly missed out on the premiere public vote against Love Gill, are being strongly speculated as potential female wildcard contestants.

The official wildcard entries are yet to be announced.

Do you think Isha Rikhi deserves to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 20? Tell us in the comments below.