Bigg Boss 20 gates closed for these 16 celebs? Full list inside

With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6, the makers are continuing to build anticipation around the final line-up

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Lock Upp 2 contestants
Lock Upp 2 contestants Bigg Boss 20 update

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is gearing up for its September 6 premiere, with Salman Khan returning as the host of the controversial reality show. This season is expected to follow the intriguing theme ‘Tathas 2’, with contestants reportedly entering in pairs and getting two chances in the game.

While several names from the television and digital world are being linked to the upcoming season, there is one group of contestants who seemingly cannot enter the Bigg Boss house this year, the 16 contestants of Lock Upp 2.

Why Lock Upp 2 contestants cannot enter Bigg Boss 20

Lock Upp Season 2 recently concluded with Shreya Kalra lifting the trophy, while several other contestants also gained a strong fan following during their time on the show. Naturally, speculation began about whether some of them could make their way to Bigg Boss 20.

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However, Pamela Serena has now addressed the possibility. In an interview with Telly Talk India, the reality star revealed that contestants from Lock Upp 2 are currently bound by a waiting period before they can participate in another reality show.

“For a few months, we can’t do any more reality TV shows. But we have got offers. A lot of offers are coming,” Pamela said.

Full list of Lock Upp 2 contestants who cannot enter show

The reported waiting period applies to all 16 contestants of Lock Upp 2, including —

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  1. Akanksha Chamola
  2. Akanksha Choudhary
  3. Dheeraj Dhoopar
  4. Harshad Chopda
  5. Madhuri Jain Grover
  6. Pamela Serena
  7. Ram Kapoor
  8. Riyaz Aly
  9. Shilpa Shinde
  10. Shivangi Joshi
  11. Shreya Kalra
  12. Shresta Iyer
  13. Sufi Motiwala
  14. Sunita Ahuja
  15. Varun Yadav
  16. Yogesh Rawat

Bigg Boss 20 approached contestants

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have reportedly approached several popular names from television, social media and the entertainment industry. The list includes Arjun Bijlani, Anjali Arora, Kirti Mehra, Pranali Rathod, Ruru Thakur, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Yukti Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Pearl V Puri, Sunil Pal, Karan Patel, Santy Sharma, Showik Chakraborty and Geeta Basra, among others.

Among these, Anjali Arora and Geeta Basra are reportedly almost confirmed, while Jannat Zubair has reportedly declined the offer. Faisal Shaikh has also denied being approached publicly, although reports suggest that talks may still be ongoing.

With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6, the makers are continuing to build anticipation around the final line-up. While Lock Upp 2 contestants may have to wait before returning to reality television, the growing list of names linked to Salman Khan’s show has already sparked plenty of curiosity among fans. Which contestant are you most excited to see inside the Bigg Boss 20 house?

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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