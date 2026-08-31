Bigg Boss 20 house tour: Inside Salman Khan show’s grand home

Mumbai: The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new season, which is set to premiere on September 6. While the confirmed contestant list continues to create buzz online, fresh details about the much-awaited house are now grabbing attention.

Bigg Boss 20 house theme

According to details shared by Film Window, the Bigg Boss 20 house has been designed around a jungle and animal-inspired theme, giving it a distinct look from previous seasons.

One of the highlights is the bedroom area, which reportedly has a fox installation at its entrance. Interestingly, the house will reportedly have only one bedroom, which could make sleeping arrangements an interesting part of the contestants’ daily lives.

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The jungle theme continues across the house, with a giant tree in the living area, an animal-themed design on the wall and a gorilla at the bathroom entrance. The garden area reportedly features a snake wrapped around a tree, adding to the wild look.

The house will also have a secret room, which could be used for surprise twists during the season. Meanwhile, the kitchen has been given a quirky makeover and will reportedly be called “BB Food Truck.”

Here’s first look of house.

As anticipation builds, media outlets and social media influencers are expected to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house for exclusive tour coverage. According to latest update, media invites by JioHotstar will continue until September 2, with the much-awaited house tour videos are expected around September 3 or 4.

With its wild-themed interiors and several new elements, the Bigg Boss 20 house has already become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the premiere.