Bigg Boss 20: Makers face bias allegations over Mahhi Vij

Mumbai: Nakul Dhull may be out of Bigg Boss 20, but the controversy surrounding his eviction is far from over. His latest statement, along with an unverified claim about the channel opposing his return, has added to the debate over whether the makers are favouring Mahhi Vij.

At the centre of the backlash is a question viewers have been raising since his exit: why did Mahhi’s act of hitting Nakul during the same confrontation not attract similar action?

What did Nakul Dhull say?

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nakul thanked the Bigg Boss team for the opportunity and acknowledged their efforts. He added that he wished he could have contributed more to the show.

However, his explanation for the eviction caught attention.

“I believe I was evicted only because everyone in the house requested it, not because the situation was that ‘bad’,” he wrote.

Nakul ended his statement by asking people to put the controversy behind them: “Ab khatam karo iss mudde ko, aage badho.”

His post questioned the circumstances of his exit, but did not directly accuse Mahhi or the channel of favouritism.

Mahhi Vij’s role comes under scrutiny

For those catching up, Nakul’s eviction followed a physical confrontation with Gullu, aka Kushal Tanwar. Mahhi demanded action against Nakul, but footage from the clash also showed her hitting him from behind. The clip prompted viewers to demand her eviction too.

Viewers questioning the makers’ handling of the incident argue that Mahhi’s actions deserved scrutiny as well. Their objection centres on the apparent difference in consequences: Nakul lost his place in the house, while Mahhi continued in the competition. Allegations of preferential treatment have since become a major part of the online discussion.

Fresh claim over Nakul’s return

Meanwhile, a social media post claims that a disagreement between the channel and the production house has affected Nakul’s chances of returning. It alleges that Colors does not want him back and indirectly links that position to a “favourite contestant” who demanded his removal.

However, the post provides no supporting evidence. It cannot be treated as confirmation that the channel blocked his return to favour Mahhi.

For viewers already upset over the handling of the fight, the latest claim has added to the frustration. Nakul has asked everyone to move on, but the question driving the backlash remains: will the makers address Mahhi’s actions with the same seriousness?