Bigg Boss 20 wildcard’s real face exposed? He calls women ‘neechi gender’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is gearing up for a new twist as reports about wildcard entries continue to create buzz among viewers. Social media influencer Nakul Dhull and actor Manish Goel are among the names doing the rounds, with both reportedly set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

While the possible wildcard entries have sparked curiosity, much of the attention is currently on Nakul Dhull, whose old videos are going viral on social media and drawing criticism even before his reported entry into the Bigg Boss house.

Why is Nakul Dhull being trolled ahead of Bigg Boss 20 entry?

Nakul has reportedly been linked to a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 20. However, two videos allegedly featuring the influencer have sparked controversy online.

In one of the clips circulating on social media, Nakul allegedly uses the term “Neechi Jaat” while referring to girls. His derogatory comments on women has prompted criticism from social media users.

This is #NakulDhull who will enter #BiggBoss20 as wildcard, Nakul has said on video that he considers all girls as Neechi jatta as in low caste , low life. pic.twitter.com/PuOEJJKXyU — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) October 8, 2026

Another video, which is also being widely shared, shows him encouraging men to run behind girls at night to scare them. The clip has further fuelled criticism, with viewers questioning the message conveyed through such content.

this guy is coming as a wildcard? he's saying to run behind girls at night to scare them? These misogynistic men rlly promote all these in the name of "joke"🖕🏻🖕🏻. Biggboss wtf is wrong w u.#QaziTouqeer #bb20 #biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/1DvegPRQSR — ` (@sillyphilybitch) October 8, 2026

So #NakulDhull will apparently enter #BiggBoss20 as wildcard, Nakul said that he considers girls as Neechi Gender as in lower gender, a low life form, in another video he asked boys to run behind a woman at night to make them pee out of fearpic.twitter.com/5fQhMgeysx… — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) October 8, 2026

Both videos have triggered reactions online, with several users urging Salman Khan and the Bigg Boss 20 team not to give a platform to people associated with such controversial remarks and content.

Will he address the controversy on Bigg Boss 20?

With the videos gaining traction, Nakul is facing criticism even before his reported entry into the reality show. If he does enter the Bigg Boss house, it remains to be seen whether he will address the controversy and respond to the criticism surrounding the clips.

Who is Nakul Dhull?

Nakul Dhull is an Indian social media influencer, content creator and comedian reportedly based in Haryana. He has a following of over 1.2 million on Instagram, despite maintaining an unconventional profile with just one active post.