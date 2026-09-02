Mumbai: The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 has officially begun, and with just 3 days left for the much-awaited premiere, excitement among fans is reaching a new high. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show is all set to premiere on September 6, and the names of the contestants entering the house are now making waves on social media.

This season comes with the theme ‘Vardhaan’, featuring the ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ and ‘Tathas-two’ twists. The Bigg Boss house has also reportedly been designed around a striking jungle and animal-inspired theme, adding to the curiosity around the new season.

As the premiere weekend approaches, a full list of 19 contestants is going viral on social media.

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Bigg Boss 20 confirmed contestants

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu Khushi Dubey Mary Kom Qazi Touqeer Uditi Singh Kanika Mann Faisal Khan Mahi Vij Rhiti Tiwari Yung Dsa Rohed Khan Aman Gandhi Arishfa Khan Isha Rikhi Showik Chakraborty Geeta Basra Amrapali Dubey Rhiya Ahir Love Gill

The above list is based on the names circulating as of September 2. While some names have been officially confirmed or strongly reported, the list could still change before the grand premiere. Over the years, several contestants have dropped out at the last minute, while new names have also been added close to the launch.

So, fans will have to wait until the premiere night to know the final line-up, as the makers may introduce last-minute changes.

With Bigg Boss 20 just days away, which contestant are you most excited to see inside the house? Let us know in the comments below.