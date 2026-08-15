Bigg Boss 20: Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF name puts media in trouble

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just weeks away, and speculation around the celebrity lineup has already begun. Several prominent names from the entertainment and business worlds have been linked to the upcoming season, with former IPL chairman, businessman and Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Lalit Modi being among the latest names to spark buzz online.

However, Lalit Modi has now put the rumours to rest himself.

Lalit Modi reacts to Bigg Boss 20 rumours

In a recent social media post, Lalit firmly denied reports claiming that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 20 or that he will participate in the reality show. He also shared a legal notice issued by his lawyers, calling the reports “fake news” and criticising media outlets for publishing unverified claims.

Sharing the notice, Lalit wrote, “FAKE NEWS. PERIOD. I have NOT been approached for Bigg Boss 20. I am NOT participating in Bigg Boss 20. And I have NO intention of doing so.”

He further questioned how such reports could be published without verifying them with the person concerned. “Amazing how a completely fabricated story can become ‘news’ without anyone bothering to ask the person concerned. My lawyers have issued the attached notice. Perhaps next time, verify before you publish,” he added.

The legal notice also stated that reports suggesting Lalit had been approached or was being considered for Bigg Boss 20 were “false, baseless and mischievous.” It clarified that he had not been approached by the show’s producers, broadcaster, channel or any representative and had neither consented to nor intended to associate himself with the programme.

The clarification comes weeks ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss 20. The upcoming season of the popular reality show is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, with speculation around its contestant lineup expected to continue until the official announcements are made.