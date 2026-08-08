Bigg Boss 20 theme: Two houses, two chances, one winner?

Mumbai: In Bigg Boss 20, eviction may no longer mean the end of the journey. The makers have dropped cryptic clues about the upcoming season, and if the latest speculation is true, contestants could be getting not one but two lives inside the game.

The teaser shows Salman Khan arriving on a horse before declaring, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein… Tathastu!” The word “Tathastu,” commonly used when granting a wish, has fuelled speculation that every contestant could receive a second life in the game.

Two houses, two chances?

According to the speculation doing rounds, Bigg Boss 20 could feature two separate houses. Contestants eliminated from the main house may not be sent home immediately. Instead, they could be secretly shifted to a second house, where they would continue playing for another chance to return.

The Karan Arjun reference is now being connected to this possible “second life” twist. Just as the film’s lead characters returned after death, evicted contestants could rise again and re-enter the main game.

If the rumoured format turns out to be true, eliminations will become more unpredictable than ever. Contestants inside the main house may believe a rival’s journey is over, only for that person to return with fresh information, unfinished fights and a stronger strategy.

The makers have not officially confirmed the two-house theory yet. However, with “Karan Arjun,” “vardaan” and “Tathastu” repeatedly appearing in the promos, it seems clear that Bigg Boss 20 is preparing to give its contestants something the show rarely offers: a second chance.