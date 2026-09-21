Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has entered its third week, and the drama inside the house is only getting intense. After Rohed Khan became the first contestant to be eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, 15 contestants are now competing for survival.

Bigg Boss 20 week 2 nominated contestants

With a new week comes a fresh round of nominations, and this time, two names have landed in the danger zone —

Yung DSA

Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi likely to be next?

While both contestants are facing the eviction threat, avid viewers of the show believe Isha Rikhi could be the one walking out this week. Yung DSA, on the other hand, has been making his presence felt in the house and is being seen as someone who could stay in the game longer.

Isha, meanwhile, has struggled to create a strong impact during the first two weeks. With limited visibility and fewer memorable moments compared to several other housemates, viewers are speculating that she could be at greater risk of elimination this week.

If the current viewer buzz translates into the voting outcome, Isha may have to bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss 20 house next.

Bigg Boss 20 nomination process

The nomination process brought a twist this week as contestants were called individually into the confession room and asked to save two housemates from eviction. The task highlighted the changing friendships and alliances inside the house, with contestants largely choosing their close allies. After all the choices were counted, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi received the least support and were nominated for eviction this week.

The final eviction result, however, will depend on the audience vote and the developments inside the house before the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

Yung DSA or Isha Rikhi, who do you think will be evicted from Bigg Boss 20?