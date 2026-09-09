Mumbai: One of India’s most loved and controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss 20, has already kicked off its drama, with all 16 contestants trying their best to make their presence felt on the screen. While fights, friendships and fun continue inside the house, nominations and eliminations remain among the most awaited parts of the show.

The first week is now underway, and the fear of elimination has already started looming over the contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 week 1 nominations

After a nomination round filled with early grudges, emerging rivalries and strategic choices, four contestants who have landed in the danger zone are:

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Love Gill

Arishfa Khan

Kanika Mann

Uditi Singh

Who has the highest chances of getting evicted?

Chatter among viewers online suggests that if an elimination takes place this week, Love Gill or Arishfa Khan could be at higher risk of being shown the exit door.

Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh, considering their popularity, are believed to have relatively lower chances of being eliminated this early in the game.

However, there could be another twist. Some reports suggest that the makers may announce no eviction in week 1, giving the contestants another chance to settle into the game as the season has only just begun.

Well, let’s wait and watch what happens.

Who do you think should walk out if an elimination takes place? Comment below.

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