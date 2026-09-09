Bigg Boss 20 week 1 eviction: Four contestants in danger zone

Mumbai: The game has officially begun inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, and four contestants are already facing the season’s first public vote.

Bigg Boss 20 nominated contestants week 1

After a nomination round filled with early grudges, emerging rivalries and strategic choices, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh landed in the danger zone.

Love Gill received the highest number of nominations, with several housemates questioning her contribution to the game. Arishfa Khan also became a major target following her heated clashes with Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij. Her strong reactions and refusal to be called a “kid” have already made her one of the most discussed contestants of the season.

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Kanika Mann, despite securing an advantage during the premiere week, failed to escape the nominations. Uditi Singh completed the list after receiving votes from Rhiti Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Scout and Mahhi Vij.

However, the first nomination comes with a major twist. Every contestant has entered the season with two lifelines. Therefore, the contestant receiving the fewest audience votes may not be eliminated immediately but could instead lose one of their lifelines. A housemate will reportedly face eviction only after exhausting both chances.

With four young contestants competing for audience support, the opening week has already delivered an unexpected battle. It now remains to be seen who wins the viewers’ confidence and who suffers the season’s first major setback.