Bigg Boss 20: Who is the mystery girl Scout keeps talking about?

Hyderabad: A mystery girl outside the Bigg Boss 20 house has caught viewers’ attention, courtesy of Scout’s mentions of “the girl I like.” While some fans find his references adorable, others have one question: who is he talking about?

Scout has not revealed her name on the show, but fans from the gaming community have been pointing towards Kaashvi Hirandani. Her public support for him has only added to the speculation.

Why are fans mentioning Kaashvi Hirandani?

Kaashvi is a gaming content creator and a familiar name among Scout’s followers. The two have described themselves as good friends, although fans have long speculated that their bond could be something more.

Now, Scout’s references to someone he likes have brought that discussion to the Bigg Boss audience. While viewers who are new to the gamer are curious about the unnamed girl, those familiar with the duo believe he could be referring to Kaashvi. However, that remains a fan theory, as Scout has not identified her.

Kaashvi cheers for Scout

Outside the house, Kaashvi has been showing her support for Scout on social media. She has reacted to clips from his Bigg Boss 20 journey and shared videos encouraging viewers to vote for him.

For fans who already follow the pair, these posts have added to the excitement surrounding his comments. Her reactions and voting appeals have kept their equation in the spotlight, even as Scout continues to leave the girl’s identity a mystery.

For now, neither has confirmed a romantic relationship, and Kaashvi’s support does not establish that she is the person he means. But with viewers paying closer attention to every mention of “the girl I like,” will Scout eventually put a name to the mystery?