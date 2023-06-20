‘Bigg Boss go to hell’: Puneet Superstar’s controversial video after eviction

Mumbai: One of the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 comedian Puneet Superstar created history by getting eliminated less than 24 hours after the show premiered for his unmanageable behaviour inside the house. He has shared multiple videos on his Instagram ever since he got evicted.

In his latest video that he deleted on Tuesday morning, Puneet voiced his strong criticism towards Bigg Boss for his eviction from the show. He also directed his frustration towards MC Stan, the Bigg Boss Season 16 winner, who appeared as a panellist on the show’s premiere episode. During Puneet’s introduction to the audience on the grand premiere night, Stan questioned how Puneet would establish connections with people, suggesting that his style of comedy often falls under the category of ‘cringe.’ Additionally, the panellists collectively decided to downgrade Puneet’s audience ranking from number 2 to number 10.

He said, “Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai.”

“Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega,” he added.

(Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don’t need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download the Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4pm tomorrow and pull up everyone individually. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star).

