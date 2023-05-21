Bigg Boss OTT 2 first promo details leaked

Mumbai: Hold your breath and get ready, because the wait is almost over! Bigg Boss is triumphantly returning to your screens. It’ll have you on the edge of your seat, anticipating the clash of personalities, a storm of emotions, and the ultimate battle for supremacy that lies ahead.

But hold on, there’s more! Keep an eye out for the highly anticipated teaser video, which is set to be released in just a few days. With an explosive promotional campaign that will leave you wanting more. Set yourself up to be enthralled as the powerhouse duo of Salman Khan and Raftaar take command of the chaos that is about to unfold.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to blow your mind and redefine the concept of entertainment entirely. Prepare for a wild ride filled with suspense, drama, and enthralling moments that will keep you glued to your screens, begging for more. Don’t even think about missing the season’s most important reality show. You will not be disappointed!

When and Where to watch?

Mark your calendars for the second week of June, when Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will premiere. The thrills and chills will be available exclusively on Jio Cinemas and Jio Voot, ensuring an unrivalled entertainment extravaganza that you won’t want to miss.

Prepare for an unforgettable journey as Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 takes centre stage. With its star-studded lineup, gripping conflicts, and unforgettable moments, this thrilling season promises to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.