Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is a double elimination happening in the 7th week?

Mumbai: In the seventh week of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the competition among the contestants has reached a fever pitch. As the season comes to a close, the house has been engulfed in a room of quandaries during the nomination task. Four contestants were nominated to advance to the finale week, while four others were given direct entry into the coveted final round.

Contestants who have been nominated

Jiya Shankar

Manisha Rani

Jad Hadid

Avinash Sachadev

When pairs of friends were summoned to the activity area, they were confronted with an emotional quandary. They had to pick one of the two names given to them, which included the names of their close friends inside the house. The atmosphere was tense, and emotions were running high.

Buzz About a Double Eviction

Twitter has been awash with rumours, and it appears that Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachadev are the most likely candidates for a double eviction this week.

Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav were among those who received direct entry into the much-coveted finale week. The joy of reaching the final stage was visible on their faces, but the fear of elimination hung over the nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises viewers an engaging and thrilling spectacle in its finale week as the tension builds. The show continues to captivate audiences across the country, putting friendships to the test and emotions running wild. The question is, who will be crowned champion and take home the coveted title? Only time will tell as the gripping drama of Bigg Boss OTT 2 reaches its conclusion.