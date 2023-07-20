Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid drops hint about WINNER

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to make headlines online due to its intriguing format, competitors, and one-of-a-kind tasks. And this time it’s because Jad Hadid accidentally spoke about the Bigg Boss OTT winner!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Jad stated in a recent Bigg Boss OTT episode that he feels left out when other contestants speak in Hindi. He added that whenever he sits with a group of people, he must request translation. He said they’d translate a few phrases for him before they returned to speak in Hindi.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with all that was going on and implied that he would not win since he was not Indian.

Jad also added that he is tired of blending in and that he’s done with the drama.

“I am low on energy, I am tired. I have never had this much drama in my life. I am tired of trying to blend in. I am putting in a lot of effort. It’s genuinely coming out of me. It’s not like I am forcing it” he was heard saying.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below.

