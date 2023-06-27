Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid’s ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with Akanksha leaves fans angry!

Mumbai: The first week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is indeed showcasing 24×7 drama. From the nomination task to Manisha Rani’s hilarious antics to Bebika’s arguments with fellow contestants, a lot has happened. But it looks like Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri’s conversation was the hot potato of the weekend.

At this point all the Bigg Boss OTT 2 viewers know that Jad is quite the centre of attraction in the house. But, in a recent video going on viral on the internet fans seemed to be disappointed with him.

The Lebanese-born model seems to be facing heavy backlash from fans as he was seen touching Akanksha in an ‘inappropriate way’.

Did Jad Hadid Touch Akansha inappropriately?

Although everybody loves Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid’s Jodi, it looks like the Dubai-based model is completely smitten by Akanksha Puri. In an attempt to get close to her, Jad has sparked controversy as he was seen making Akansha uncomfortable.

In the video, you can see that Jad was trying to pull her close to him. But Akansha pushed him away. She sternly asks him not to touch her as she dislikes being touched. Fans were quick to come to her rescue by saying that she stopped him at the right time. While many are criticising Jad’s behaviour, a few are defending him saying it is all ‘planned and scripted’ to grab the audience’s attention. Check it out!

When Jad Hadid confronted Akanksha about her statement to Avinash regarding his physical touch, Akanksha clarified that she takes time to build trust and shared her experience where her ex-boyfriend from Bigg Boss had spoken disrespectfully about her, leading to her fear of entering into relationships.

