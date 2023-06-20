Bigg Boss OTT 2: Makers to remove THIS contestant next

Mumbai: One of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has successfully kickstarted on Jio Cinema. It will be streamed for six weeks and it saw 13 contestants getting locked inside ‘strange house’ on the premiere night which took place on June 17. However, only 12 contestants are left in the show as Puneet Superstar walked out due to his unruly behaviour on day 1 itself.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants

As the show progresses, a fear of elimination looms over the contestants. The show’s first eviction process is underway and four contestants who got nominated in week 1 are — Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev.

Fans are now demanding Avinash’s elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 2 as they think he is not very entertaining and some are even calling him a ‘Shalin Bhanot ki copy’. In a voting poll conducted by The Khabri on Twitter, Avinash got the least votes compared to the other three contestants. Most of the viewers are voting for Bebika and Jiya. So Avinash is having high chance of getting eliminated next.

If Avinash gets lesser votes this week, he will become the second contestant to walk out of the show after Puneet. There is also a possibility that makers might keep him in the show considering his popularity and also his controversial relationship with Palak.

