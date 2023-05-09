Bigg Boss OTT 2: Names of two contestants out, see here

Mumbai: Fans of Bigg Boss are in a treat as makers are reportedly bringing back the OTT version of the reality show soon. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to return this year. The show, which will be streamed exclusively on the digital platform Voot, has been making waves among the audience since speculations of its launch date, which is reportedly in June end or July first week, went viral.

Bigg Boss has always been known for its high entertainment value and drama, and this season promises to be no different. Adding to the excitement is the speculation around the list of contestants, which has been generating a lot of buzz among the telly audience.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

First two names of the celebrities that are popping up on the internet are — Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Gautam. While there is no official confirmation about them, the latest buzz has it that makers have approached these two celebrities to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Archana Gautam and Gulshan Gautam Munawar Faruqui

If everything goes well, then the audience will get to see Munawar, who is Lock Upp 1 winner, creating his magic in the controversial reality show. Gulshan, on the other hand, is Archana Gautam’s brother who entertained the audience in the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

The show’s fans are eagerly waiting to see who among their favorite celebrities will enter the Bigg Boss OTT house and create a stir in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.