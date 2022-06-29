Bigg Boss OTT 2: NEW confirmed contestant name is...

Mumbai: Debut season of Bigg Boss’ OTT version was a big hit last year. Now, the controversial reality show is all set to return to the digital space with its second season. It is being said that the makers have already started the preparations for the new edition and are in the process of lining up several celebrities as contestants. While an official announcement regarding Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still awaited, several names of the contenders are popping up on internet.

Kat Krishtian set to enter show?

Latest name is of MTV Splitsvilla star Kat Krishtian. A report in Telly Chakkar says that the makers of BB OTT 2 have approached her to participate in the show. The talks between the model and makers are on and if everything goes well we might to see her in the show soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List

Other speculated names who are expected to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are —

Baseer Ali

Munawar Faruqui

Anushka Sen

Awez Darbar

Kevin Almasifar

Karan Johar quits Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the season 1 of BB OTT. However, it seems like audience will not get to see him in the upcoming season. Telly Chakkar reports that Karan Johar might not host the upcoming season considering that he would be busy shooting for Koffee With Karan Season 7 that will stream on Hotstar. Farah Khan has been approached to host the show. An official announcement is still awaited.

