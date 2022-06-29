Bigg Boss OTT 2: NEW confirmed contestant name is…

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to premiere in August first week

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 29th June 2022 2:35 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: NEW confirmed contestant name is...
Get Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Updates Here

Mumbai: Debut season of Bigg Boss’ OTT version was a big hit last year. Now, the controversial reality show is all set to return to the digital space with its second season. It is being said that the makers have already started the preparations for the new edition and are in the process of lining up several celebrities as contestants. While an official announcement regarding Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still awaited, several names of the contenders are popping up on internet.

Kat Krishtian set to enter show?

Latest name is of MTV Splitsvilla star Kat Krishtian. A report in Telly Chakkar says that the makers of BB OTT 2 have approached her to participate in the show. The talks between the model and makers are on and if everything goes well we might to see her in the show soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants List

Other speculated names who are expected to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are —

MS Education Academy
  • Baseer Ali
  • Munawar Faruqui
  • Anushka Sen
  • Awez Darbar
  • Kevin Almasifar

Karan Johar quits Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the season 1 of BB OTT. However, it seems like audience will not get to see him in the upcoming season. Telly Chakkar reports that Karan Johar might not host the upcoming season considering that he would be busy shooting for Koffee With Karan Season 7 that will stream on Hotstar. Farah Khan has been approached to host the show. An official announcement is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button