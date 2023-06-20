Bigg Boss OTT 2: Real reason behind Puneet Superstar’s eviction

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has kickstarted and viewers are getting to see high-voltage drama in the very first week itself. It premiered on June 17 and is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. From controversy to petty fights, the show leaves no stone unturned in keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Comedian Puneet superstar has been creating a lot of buzz ever since he got eliminated from the show. He created history by getting evicted within 24hrs of the show’s premiere. He has been trending all over social media now.

Puneet Superstar gained popularity for his content where he performs some unconventional acts.

Whether it is about swimming in muddy water or rubbing chilli powder on the face, the viral man entertains people with his videos and is often subject to various memes. Needless to say, Puneet’s shocking elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion.

Rahul Vaidya calls Puneet Superstar ‘mentally imbalanced

While some are terming it unfair, many are ecstatic with the decision. Singer Rahul Vaidya who participated in Bigg Boss 14 took to social media to express his opinion on the real reason behind this eviction.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul emphasized that Puneet’s elimination was much needed. He tweeted,

“I think d makers evicted Puneet for d safety of others! Big boss ke set par mental experts are constantly observing d contestants, & I think d experts would have advised makers to evict him. If that’s d case then they are absolutely right. Can’t compromise safety.”

In another tweet, he called Puneet ‘mentally imbalanced and wrote, “I didn’t see the whole episode but on Twitter, I saw Puneet pouring handwash or something on his head that too on the wash basin. Only mentally imbalanced people do such things! But entertainment-wise he was akela bhari over everyone else! #BiggBossOTT.”

His demands for the show

According to a report in FIlmiBeat, here’s what the BB makers offered him after he rejected the show because of his demands.

“They turned me down because I requested an island and a property on Juhu Beach. However, when I arrived at Delhi Airport, they presented me with a multi-crore agreement, and I ultimately accepted their offer,” Puneet was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, there is a rumour making rounds that the viral Twitter man might return to the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar as a wild card contestant. But there hasn’t been any announcement regarding this yet.