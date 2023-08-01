Bigg Boss OTT 2: Special guest entry to support Pooja Bhatt revealed

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is preparing to tug at the heartstrings of its devoted fans with the much-anticipated family week. Although the episode has yet to be aired, Jio Cinema has released emotional promos that have left fans teary-eyed and eagerly awaiting the touching moments that await.

However, everyone is wondering who will be entering the house to support Pooja Bhatt. Do you have any ideas? There is a wildfire rumour going around that Alia Bhatt will be entering the house. Is this true? Let us get to know in this article.

Who would enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 to support Pooja Bhatt if not Alia ?

To clear the air, it is important to note that Mahesh Bhatt, not Alia Bhatt, will enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to support Pooja Bhatt. Rumours abound, but the truth stands tall, demonstrating a father’s genuine love for his daughter.

In a heartwarming twist, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house in the upcoming episode. Mahesh Bhatt will be there to support his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, demonstrating that family bonds endure even in the unpredictable world of reality television.

During family week, Mahesh Bhatt will make an appearance. More surprises await the show as family members of another contestant enter the house, promising more emotional reunions and heartfelt moments.

With the stage set for emotional reunions and heartwarming connections, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans are eagerly anticipating this extraordinary family week. Don’t miss out on this emotional rollercoaster!