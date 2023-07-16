Bigg Boss OTT 2: Time for Falaq Naaz’s exit from show?

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 16th July 2023 12:10 pm IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Time for Falaq Naaz's exit from show?
Falaq Naaz (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, a popular Hindi reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is currently enjoying high TRP ratings on Jio Cinema and has a sizable fan base.

No Elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash were nominated for elimination in one of the episodes. However, there was no eviction that week, so the audience was treated to a surprise twist. Falaq received the fewest votes in the voting process, so the show’s extension gave her another chance. 

Audiences now eagerly await new episodes of the show to see more drama and entertainment.

10 contestants are currently left in the race

  • Elvish Yadav
  • Aashika Bhatia
  • Abhishek Malhan
  • Falaq Naaz
  • Jiya Shankar
  • Manisha Rani
  • Jad Hadid
  • Bebika Dhurve
  • Avinash Sachdev
  • Pooja Bhatt

