Bigg Boss OTT 2: Time for Falaq Naaz’s exit from show?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, a popular Hindi reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is currently enjoying high TRP ratings on Jio Cinema and has a sizable fan base.

No Elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash were nominated for elimination in one of the episodes. However, there was no eviction that week, so the audience was treated to a surprise twist. Falaq received the fewest votes in the voting process, so the show’s extension gave her another chance.

Audiences now eagerly await new episodes of the show to see more drama and entertainment.

10 contestants are currently left in the race

Elvish Yadav

Aashika Bhatia

Abhishek Malhan

Falaq Naaz

Jiya Shankar

Manisha Rani

Jad Hadid

Bebika Dhurve

Avinash Sachdev

Pooja Bhatt

