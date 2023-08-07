Bigg Boss OTT 2: Unexpected final week nominations list revealed

Mumbai: Fans are on the edge of their seats as the game intensifies in preparation for Bigg Boss OTT 2’s grand finale. With only a week until the finale, this week’s elimination has everyone wondering who will say their final goodbyes.

Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev got eliminated

In a shocking twist, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were unexpectedly eliminated in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This development has taken everyone by surprise, reminding everyone that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is full of surprises.

Nomination Contestants

Manisha Rani

Elvish Yadav

Jiya Shankar

The anticipation for the game-changing announcement that will determine the course of the show is palpable.

Finalists Revealed

While the Bigg Boss OTT team has yet to reveal the official names, some contestants have already punched their tickets to the grand finale.

Pooja Bhatt

Bebika Dhurve

Abhishek Malhan

They’ve secured their spots, paving the way for an epic showdown next week.

One thing is clear as the excitement and tension mount Bigg Boss OTT 2 is living up to its reputation for unpredictability. Fans can expect a roller-coaster ride as the show approaches its grand finale, with intense gameplay and unexpected eliminations.

The drama is only going to get worse in this nail-biting race to the finish line. As the countdown to the final showdown approaches, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house remains a battleground of emotions and strategies, keeping viewers engrossed. Stay tuned for more information as the journey to the grand finale continues.