Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan receives trophy, how?

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan took home the first runner-up title of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan and the trophy that fans sent him (Twitter)

Mumbai: In a recently concluded controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, YouTuber Elvish Yadav was announced as the winner and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan took home the first runner-up title. While Elvish’s victory that has sent his fans into a euphoric frenzy, a section of viewers are still arguing that the trophy should have gone to Abhishek Malhan.

Abhishek’s admirers have taken to their social media platforms to vocalize their opinion, asserting that his performance and presence throughout the show made him the rightful recipient of season’s prestigious title.

And now, Abhishek’s supporters have gone the extra mile to make him happy and have event gifted him a ‘trophy’. A picture of the same has been shared on an Instagram page. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan is currently in the news over his recent YouTube video where he made revelation about some shocking secrets about Bigg Boss. Watch the video below.

