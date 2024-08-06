Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist in Bigg Boss 18, check name and photo

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 got concluded last week and now fans are waiting for all the updates about Bigg Boss 18. Anil Kapoor took over the hosting duties of OTT season as OG Salman Khan was busy with his movie shoots. Bhaijaan is likely to come back to his BB duties in the upcoming and brand new season.

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to premiere in late September or early October 2024. The show is still almost two months away from its premiere but like ever year, interesting updates on contestants names have been churning out on internet.

Now, we have an exciting update on a contestant, a finalist from Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to join the 18th season and she herself confirmed the news.

Kritika Malik In Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist, vlogger and social media influencer Kritika Malik is all set to make a comeback to Bigg Boss 18. Kritika grabbed headlines on for her controversial marriage with Armaan. The announcement of her participation was made by Payal Malik on her official YouTube channel.

A clip from the vlog is making rounds on internet in which Payal is seen making a grand announcement of Kritika Malik participating in BB 18. The video also shows, Kritika and Payal, handing over the printouts of her participation in the popular reality show.

Kritika Malik entered BB OTT 3 along with Armaan Malik and Payal Malik. While Payal and Armaan got evicted from the show, Kritika managed to stay in the game and reach the top 5 finalists. Her game ended on 5th spot.

