Bigg Boss OTT 3: Meet 10 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is officially set to launch today. This season will be special, with Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor taking over the hosting duties. The show will begin this Friday, June 21, on Jio Cinema Premium, and several new elements are expected to spice up the season.

The internet has been buzzing with names of celebrities approached for the show. Now, we have a confirmed list of 10 contestants who are set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Sources close to the show have confirmed Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl’s entry in BBOTT 3. She is from Delhi and has gained public attention with her viral videos. She runs a fast food stall in Mangolpuri and was even spotted at Mumbai airport recently that sparked excitement among netizens.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestants

1. Sonam Khan

2. Sana Makbul

3. Sana Sultan

4. Chandrika Dixit (Vada Pav Girl)

5. Chesta Bhagat (Temptation Island)

6. Nikhil Mehta (Temptation Island)

7. Vishal Pandey (Influencer)

8. Poulomi Das

9. Singer Mika Singh

10. Sai Ketan Rao

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season to start and to see these interesting personalities in the Bigg Boss house. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on an exciting season ahead!