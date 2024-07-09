Bigg Boss OTT 3: Mid-week elimination drama – Who’s out?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is keeping all contestants on the edge of their seats with shocking eliminations and two nomination rounds every week. Two weeks into the show, four contestants have already been eliminated.

In the first two weeks, there was one mid-week elimination and one Weekend Ka Vaar eviction. As the third week arrives, five contestants were nominated for the third mid-week eviction of the season. They are:

Vishal Pandey

Shivani Kumari

Deepak Chaurasia

Armaan Malik

Lovekesh Kataria

Fans were curious to see who would be the next to leave, with many predicting it might be Deepak Chaurasia. However, an interesting update has come straight from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss asked all contestants to name one person they felt should be out. But then, Bigg Boss revealed that no one would be evicted this week! But there’s a catch—there is a price to pay for the same.

Breaking #BiggBossOTT3



NO ELIMINATION this week



Baharwala saved all 5 Contestants — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 9, 2024

So, there is no elimination this week. Currently, 12 contestants are left in the show, and a wild card contestant is expected to enter soon to spice things up even more.

What do you think the price for no elimination could be? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.