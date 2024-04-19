Bigg Boss OTT 3: Premiere date, contestants list and more

Mumbai: One of the most loved Indian reality show, Bigg Boss, is coming back with Bigg Boss OTT 3 soon, much to the delight of fans. As an extension of the popular Bigg Boss franchise, the show will bring together contestants who will live together in a house under constant surveillance. Their journey will be filled with drama, challenges, and alliances, all with the ultimate aim of emerging as the winner of the show.

Here are hot updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Initially BB OTT 3 was slated to premiere on May 15, but the latest update reveals that the show might kick off in June. It will be exclusively streamed on the digital platform, Jio Cinema.

Runtime Details

Following the pattern of OTT season 2 , Bigg Boss OTT 3 is expected to run for 6 to 8 weeks, after which it will be followed by Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

While the official list of contestants for BB OTT 3 is yet to be announced, speculations are rife about who might enter the house. Names like Adnaan Shaikh, Arhaan Behll, Shehzada Dhami, and others are among those being tossed around. However, the final lineup is expected to be unveiled closer to the premiere date. Here’s tentative list.

Adnaan Shaikh

Arhaan Behll

Shehzada Dhami

Pratiksha Honmukhe

Sheezan Khan

Maxtern

Thugesh

Rohit Khatri

Dalljiet Kaur

Sreerama Chandra

Aryanshi Sharma

Sankey Upadhyay

Tushar Silawat

Rohit Zinjurke

Salman Khan To Return As Host

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as the host for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Endemol Shine India recently confirmed Salman’s comeback through their Instagram post. Salman previously hosted season 2, taking over from Karan Johar, who hosted the first season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.