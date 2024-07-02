Bigg Boss OTT 3: Second female contestant set to get evicted

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has already entered its second week, and the drama is escalating rapidly. The show’s creators are adding twists and turns to keep viewers hooked. Last week, fans were stunned by the mid-week eviction of Neeraj Goyat. After that, the second elimination took place, and Payal Malik was sent home.

But that’s not all. A second mid-week eviction is on the cards. After the nomination task, six contestants are up for elimination: Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit, Munisha, Poulomi Das, and Naezy.

To intensify the competition, Bigg Boss introduced a high-stakes stepper task. Contestants must keep a stepper running, with live voting trends determining the bottom three. As per insiders, Chandrika, Munisha, and Poulomi are currently at the bottom, with Munisha and Poulomi in the bottom two. So, after Payal, the show is going to witness the exit of second female contestant from the house.

The twist? The ‘Baharwaala’ — currently Luv Kataria — has the special power to decide who gets evicted. All eyes are on Luv as he prepares to make his decision. Who do you think Luv Kataria will eliminate today? Comment below!

