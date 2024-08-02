Bigg Boss OTT 3: Top 2, Winner name, prize money, runner-up name

Mumbai: Just a few more hours and Bigg Boss OTT 3 will get its much-awaited winner of the season. The grand finale episode will aired tonight and viewers can watch it Live on Jio Cinema app. The event is set to start at 9PM. As we are just a few steps away from the biggest night, let’s have a look at all updates that are coming out about BB OTT 3 finale, from top 2, eliminations, prize money and who is going to be the winner.

The show’s five finalists are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik.

Top 2 Finalists Of Bigg Boss OTT 3

So, as per the updates that we got from insiders about the finale shoot that took place yesterday, Sai Ketan Rao was the first to be evicted, securing the 5th position. Following him, Kritika Malik was eliminated, finishing in 4th place.

In a surprising twist, Ranvir Shorey, one of the season’s most popular contestants, was eliminated in 3rd place, leaving Naezy and Sana Makbul to face off in the final showdown.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Name

Predicting the winner between Naezy and Sana Makbul is quite a tough one, as both enjoy a massive fan following. However, several insiders are confirming that Sana Makbul is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

First And Second Runner-ups

Naezy — First Runner-up

Ranvir Shorey — Second Runner-up

Prize Money Of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner

Just like season 2, the winner of the ongoing edition too is going to get a huge prize money of Rs 25 lakhs. Apart from the cash prize and the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, the winner will is also likely to get a car or other gift hampers.

Glimpse Of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Trophy

While the grand finale has many surprises for contestants, the highlight of the evening will be actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao who will be on stage to promote their upcoming film Stree 2. The night will also include some amazing performances from all the contestants of this season.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 3?