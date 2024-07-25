Bigg Boss OTT 3: TOP contestant kicked OUT from finale race

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor is currently in its fifth week and tensions rise with another elimination looming over the house. This week’s nominees are Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.

In a special task, housemates were given the power to vote for the eviction among the nominated contestants:

Sai Ketan and Ranvir voted to evict Luv Kataria

Armaan and Kritika voted to evict Vishal Pandey

Sana and Naezy voted to evict Shivani Kumari

Additionally, Luv and Vishal voted to evict Shivani, while Shivani voted to evict Vishal

Shivani Kumari To Exit Bigg Boss OTT 3 House?

With Shivani receiving the maximum votes for elimination, it seems her journey in the Bigg Boss house might be ending soon.

Vishal Pandey Eliminated Already?

However, a twist in the tale came when Jio Cinema accidentally announced Vishal Pandey’s eviction on Wednesday, only to delete the post shortly after. This slip-up has sparked speculation among netizens about whether the eviction decision had already been made, causing a buzz on social media.

As fans eagerly await Friday’s episode, the question remains: will there be another twist, or will Shivani Kumari indeed be the next to exit the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to find out.