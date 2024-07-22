Bigg Boss OTT 3 viewers shocked by double elimination

Mumbai: The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, has once again captivated its audience with its electrifying entertainment. With Anil Kapoor stepping in as the new host, replacing Salman Khan, the season has been full of surprises and intense moments. Each task and elimination round has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

The latest twist in the show featured a shocking double elimination, which dramatically altered the game’s dynamics. According to a tweet by The Khabri, Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan were the ones who got eliminated. Adnaan, who joined the show as the first wild-card entry, struggled to make a significant impact on both the audience and the show’s producers. Even host Anil Kapoor criticized him for not bringing enough excitement to the show.

The Khabri’s tweet read: “Breaking #BiggBossOTT3 #AdnaanShaikh and #SanaSultan have been ELIMINATED from the house.”

This week, seven contestants were up for elimination: Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria. To determine who would stay, the contestants were split into teams and tasked with counting 13 minutes accurately. This high-stakes challenge added even more tension to an already dramatic season.

As always, the excitement in Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to build. What new surprises are in store?

