Bigg Boss star Edin Rose harassed outside mandir, video viral

Mumbai: Actor and model Edin Rose, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 18, shared a shocking incident of harassment she faced outside a temple in Delhi early Tuesday morning.

The actress revealed that she was standing outside the temple around 7 AM, waiting for her photographer who was running late, when a man allegedly bumped into her multiple times, sang love songs, and even touched her inappropriately, despite her being dressed in a fully covered ethnic outfit.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Edin said, “This is the biggest problem with Delhi. I was fully covered and standing in front of a temple. This person bumped into me three times and touched me, all while singing some love song.”

In the video, she pointed the camera at the accused man, adding that several fans nearby recorded the incident. “Do you know how badly I wanted to punch his face? But I’m going to remain respectful,” she said.

Moments later, her photographer arrived and confronted the man, seen slapping him repeatedly as the accused admitted his mistake, saying, “Maaro, galti ki hai maine.”

Calling the incident “extremely distasteful”, Edin urged people to be more aware and respectful in public spaces.

Following the video, fans flooded the comments section expressing anger and support. One user wrote, “OMGGG, stay strong Edin!” while another said, “The fact that she had to show what she was wearing says everything about our society.” A third fan shared, “That’s why it’s correctly said that Arabian countries or Gulf countries are a bit safer for these matters.”

On the work front, Edin Rose gained fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 18 and has featured in special dance numbers in the Telugu film Ravanasura and the Tamil film LIK (Love Insurance Kompany).