Mumbai: The drama in Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has started just days after the grand premiere, and one contestant has already made headlines with an unexpected move. Mohammed Ansar, known for his appearances on Cooku with Comali, tried to jump over the wall of the Bigg Boss house on the second day of the show.

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 premiered on September 6 with 19 contestants entering the house. Among them was Ansar, who has built a strong fan following through comedy, mimicry and television shows.

Ansar tries to escape Bigg Boss house?

A video showing Ansar attempting to climb the wall of the Bigg Boss house has now gone viral on social media. The reason behind his sudden attempt to leave the house, however, is not clear.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

There are reports that tensions following arguments with fellow contestants, including Jason, and discussions around leadership may have contributed to the situation. However, there is no official confirmation about the exact reason.

It is also not clear yet whether Ansar has actually walked out of the Bigg Boss house or whether the incident was part of the show’s ongoing drama. Viewers are now waiting for the upcoming episode to find out what really happened.

Not the first wall-escape attempt in Bigg Boss

Ansar’s move has reminded fans of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1, when actor Bharani attempted to escape the house by climbing its wall.

Over the years, contestants in different versions of Bigg Boss have also tried to leave the house during moments of frustration or emotional turmoil. Ansar’s latest attempt has therefore brought back memories of some of the show’s most dramatic escape attempts.

Who is Ansar?

Mohammed Ansar, popularly known as Adavadi Ansar, is a Chennai-based comedian, emcee and television personality. He rose to popularity through Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Season 7 and later appeared on KPY Champions. His stint on Cooku with Comali further increased his popularity among Tamil television audiences.

Now, his entry into Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has already created buzz, with his alleged escape attempt becoming one of the earliest talking points of the season.