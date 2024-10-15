Bigg Boss 18: 5 Contestants who tried to escape by climbing wall

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, began on October 6, 2024, and fans have been excited since day one. The first week ended with a surprise as no one was eliminated, bringing relief to six contestants who were nominated. However, the show continues to keep everyone guessing with sudden changes.

One of the most popular contestants, Gunaratna Sadavarte, shocked viewers by leaving the house due to a legal case. Known for his entertaining personality, Sadavarte’s exit surprised many. There is still hope that he may return to the house once he resolves his legal issues.

As Bigg Boss 18 continues to make headlines, let’s look back at the contestants who tried to escape the controversial house.

Contestants Who Tried to Escape

Bigg Boss is known not only for its drama but also for its strict rules. Over the years, several contestants have found it hard to handle the pressure and even tried to leave the house. Here’s a quick look at some of the most memorable escape attempts:

1. Rahul Mahajan and Friends – Season 2

Rahul Mahajan, along with Raja Chaudhary, Ashutosh Kaushik, and Zulfi Syed, made a daring escape just days before the finale. They climbed the wall, frustrated by hunger. When Bigg Boss asked them to apologize or quit, Rahul chose to leave instead of saying sorry.

2. Kushal Tandon – Season 7

Actor Kushal Tandon tried to leave after a fight with Tanishaa Mukerji. Kushal wanted her to apologize for hitting him during a task. When Bigg Boss didn’t step in, Kushal decided to escape, though Bigg Boss later warned both Kushal and Tanishaa about their behavior.

3. Ali Quli Mirza – Season 8

Ali Quli Mirza tried to escape by climbing the wall after feeling isolated. After being slapped by Sonali Raut and hearing negative opinions about himself, Ali felt left out and wanted to leave. Bigg Boss stopped him and warned him not to repeat it.

4. Shivashish Mishra – Season 12

In Season 12, Shivashish Mishra tried to climb the roof and leave the house. Feeling unhappy with how the game was going, he told Jasleen Matharu that he didn’t care about winning. Housemates managed to stop him just in time.

5. Sreesanth – Season 12

Cricketer S Sreesanth made several attempts to leave the house after arguments. He was often seen knocking on the main door or trying to climb the roof to escape.

What’s Next in Bigg Boss 18?

With Sadavarte’s exit and the drama building up, Bigg Boss 18 promises to be full of twists and surprises. Will he return? Who will rise to the top, and who will struggle under pressure?

As Salman Khan continues to host with his trademark style, viewers can expect even more drama, fun, and unexpected moments in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned!