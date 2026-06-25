Hyderabad: Excitement for Bigg Boss Telugu season 10 is growing with each passing day. Ever since the makers officially announced the new season, fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to begin. Like previous seasons, the makers are once again offering commoners a chance to enter the house through the special Agnipariksha selection process.

Amid this, a police officer from Andhra Pradesh has grabbed attention on social media after expressing his desire to participate in the reality show. SI Nagarjuna Reddy, currently serving at Gadivemula Police Station in Nandyal district, shared a video requesting the makers to give him an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss house.In the viral clip, Nagarjuna Reddy revealed that he decided to apply after receiving encouragement from his two daughters, who are regular viewers of the show. He said that his experience in the police department has helped him handle pressure, challenges and difficult situations, making him confident that he can face any mind games inside the Bigg Boss house.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms, with many users praising the officer’s confidence and enthusiasm. However, some have also raised questions about whether a serving police officer would be permitted to participate in a reality show.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 will once again feature the Agnipariksha round, a multi-stage selection process designed for commoners. While the initial application deadline has already ended, the makers recently announced an additional opportunity for aspiring contestants through a second golden chance.

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Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the new season is expected to premiere in August or September this year.