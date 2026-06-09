Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to return to television screens sooner than expected, with actor Nagarjuna Akkineni once again stepping in as the host for the milestone tenth season. The makers recently unveiled a special promo announcing Bigg Boss Telugu season 10, creating a wave of excitement among fans.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house

Even before the official premiere date was announced, leaked videos and photos of the new Bigg Boss house surfaced online and went viral.

The house appears brighter and more luxurious than ever, featuring vibrant shades of pink, purple and gold. From floral wallpapers and bird motifs in the living area to decorative mirrors and elegant washroom spaces, the interiors promise a visually stunning experience. The bedroom follows the same theme with colourful beds, floral backdrops and cosy decor that perfectly complement the show’s dramatic atmosphere.

Promo and theme

The newly released promo introduces the theme of ‘Dhasavatharam’, symbolising ten avatars to mark the tenth season of the Telugu reality show. In the video, Nagarjuna describes Bigg Boss as a kingdom that has won millions of hearts over the years. The makers also unveiled the tagline, “Not a challenge in the game, the game itself is the challenge,” hinting at major twists and format changes this season.

While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is expected to premiere by the end of August or during the first week of September on Star Maa. The show will also stream on JioHotstar.

As of now, the contestants’ list remains under wraps, although reports suggest that several popular celebrities have already been approached for the much-awaited season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 10.