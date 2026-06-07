Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is coming, but what’s the big twist?

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 have officially announced the new season with a special promo featuring actor and host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The announcement has already created huge excitement among television audiences and social media users.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Promo

The newly released promo showcases Nagarjuna in a stylish avatar, introducing the landmark tenth season of the popular reality show. In the video, he describes Bigg Boss as a kingdom that has won not only battles but also millions of hearts.

The makers have introduced the tagline, “Not a challenge in the game, the game itself is the challenge.” This hints at a season packed with tougher tasks, unexpected twists, and high-voltage entertainment. The promo’s visuals, music, and presentation have already received a positive response from fans online.

Will Common People Get a Chance Again?

One of the biggest questions among viewers is whether common people will be allowed to participate this season.

In the previous season, Bigg Boss gave opportunities to non-celebrities alongside famous contestants. The experiment turned out to be successful, with common contestant Kalyan Padala emerging as the winner.

Because of this success, many fans are hoping that ordinary participants will once again get a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the contestant selection format.

When Will Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Start?

While the official launch date has not been announced, industry reports suggest that the show could premiere in late August or early September. More details about contestants, house design, and season theme are expected to be revealed through upcoming promos.

After successfully hosting multiple seasons, Nagarjuna is set to return as the face of Bigg Boss Telugu once again. His hosting style has become one of the key reasons behind the show’s popularity, making him a fan favourite across Telugu television audiences.

As Bigg Boss Telugu enters its tenth season, expectations are higher than ever. Viewers are eagerly waiting to know the contestant lineup, new rules, and special surprises planned for this milestone edition. With a fresh theme and bigger challenges promised, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated television events of the year.