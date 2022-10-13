Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Check per week salaries of all contestants

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is back with a bang on TV screens to entertain the Telugu audience once again. It premiered on September 4. The host of the ongoing season is Nagarjuna Akkineni who has done the past 3 seasons including the show’s OTT version. BB Telugu 6 is currently in its 6th week and saw five eliminations so far — Abhinaya Sri, Chalaki Chanti, Neha Chowdary, Shani Salmon and Arohi Rao.
Contestants who are left in the race are — Keerthi Bhat, Sudeepa Pinky, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu Royal, Rohit, marina, Baladitya, Vasanthi Krishnan, Inaya Sulthana, RJ Suryah, Faima, Adi Reddy, Rajashekar, and Revanth. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the whopping remunerations of the housemates who are still inside the captive reality show.
Highest Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss Telugu 6
Chalaki Chanti, who was among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, was the highest paid contestant on the show. Reportedly, he got paid Rs 50,000 as his remuneration per week. The comedian got eliminated from the house last week.
Have a look at the fees of other participants below.
Remunerations Of All Contestants
- Revanth — Rs 60,000 per week
- Srihan Srihan — Rs 50,000 per week
- Baladitya — Rs 45,000 per week
- Rohith — Rs 45,000 per week
- RJ Surya — Rs 40,000 per week
- Sudeepa — Rs 25,000 per week
- Sri Sathya — Rs 30,000 per week
- Arjun Kalyan Arjun — Rs 20,000 per week
- Geethu Royal — Rs 25,000 per week
- Marina Abraham — Rs 35,000 per week
- Vasanthi — Rs 25,000 per week
- Inaya Sultana — Rs 15,000 a week
- Faima Jabardasth — Rs 25,000 a week
- Adi Reddy — Rs 30,000 per week
- Rajasekhar – Rs 20,000
- Keerthi bhat — Rs 35,000 per week
