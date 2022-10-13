Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Check per week salaries of all contestants

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is back with a bang on TV screens to entertain the Telugu audience once again. It premiered on September 4. The host of the ongoing season is Nagarjuna Akkineni who has done the past 3 seasons including the show’s OTT version. BB Telugu 6 is currently in its 6th week and saw five eliminations so far — Abhinaya Sri, Chalaki Chanti, Neha Chowdary, Shani Salmon and Arohi Rao.

Contestants who are left in the race are — Keerthi Bhat, Sudeepa Pinky, Shrihan, Sri Satya, Arjun Kalyan, Geetu Royal, Rohit, marina, Baladitya, Vasanthi Krishnan, Inaya Sulthana, RJ Suryah, Faima, Adi Reddy, Rajashekar, and Revanth. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the whopping remunerations of the housemates who are still inside the captive reality show.

Highest Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Chalaki Chanti, who was among the popular contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, was the highest paid contestant on the show. Reportedly, he got paid Rs 50,000 as his remuneration per week. The comedian got eliminated from the house last week.

Have a look at the fees of other participants below.

Remunerations Of All Contestants

Revanth — Rs 60,000 per week

Srihan Srihan — Rs 50,000 per week

Baladitya — Rs 45,000 per week

Rohith — Rs 45,000 per week

RJ Surya — Rs 40,000 per week

Sudeepa — Rs 25,000 per week

Sri Sathya — Rs 30,000 per week

Arjun Kalyan Arjun — Rs 20,000 per week

Geethu Royal — Rs 25,000 per week

Marina Abraham — Rs 35,000 per week

Vasanthi — Rs 25,000 per week

Inaya Sultana — Rs 15,000 a week

Faima Jabardasth — Rs 25,000 a week

Adi Reddy — Rs 30,000 per week

Rajasekhar – Rs 20,000

Keerthi bhat — Rs 35,000 per week

