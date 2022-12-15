Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: Pic of Revanth as WINNER goes viral

Mumbai: One of the most-watched controversial reality shows on Telugu television Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to pull its curtains. The much-awaited winner announcement is two days away.

Top 5 Finalists

It is being said that Sri Satya has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 in a shocking mid-week eviction that is going to take place in tonight’s episode. Post her eviction, the top 5 finalists left in the race to grab the trophy are —

LV Revanth

Rohit Sahni

Adi Reddy

Shrihan

Keerthi Bhat

Is LV Revanth Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Winner?

Ahead of the grand finale, a fan-made photo of LV Revanth being announced as the winner by host Nagarjuna Akkineni is going viral on social media. Let us tell you that the picture is of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 winner VJ Sunny. Revanth’s face has been attached to the photo. It seems like a die-hard fan of the singer desperately wants him to win the show. Check it out below.

As per viewers’ prediction and social media buzz, LV Revanth is expected to win the season. However, there is a bit of confusion between Revanth and Shrihan. If Revanth wins, Shrihan is likely to walk home with the runner-up title followed by Adi Reddy in third place.

Which contestant do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Comment your opinion below.