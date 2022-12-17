Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale: THIS finalist quits show with Rs 25L

Hyderabad: Star Maa’s popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6’s grand finale will take place on Sunday, December 18. The five finalists who are in the final race to grab the trophy are — LV Revanth, Rohit Sahni, Adi Reddy,

Shrihan and Keerthi Bhat.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Briefcase Details

The offer of a briefcase with money has always been one of the most interesting parts of Bigg Boss. This year too we will get to host Nagarjuna offering the option to grab a lump sum of money to five finalists. Whoever grabs this offer will have to make an exit from the show’s final race. Yesterday, we informed you that the briefcase will have Rs 25L in it which is close the half of the prize money of the winner (Rs 50L).

Adi Reddy Takes Home Briefcase?

And now, fans are curious to know which contestant among the top 5 will make this smart move. Buzz has it that Adi Reddy, who entered the show as a commoner will be choosing the money bag over the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 title. If these reports are anything to go by, Adi Reddy is most likely walk out of the house with roughly half of the prize money from the cash bag in the grand finale episode.

It is worth noting that Adi survived until the grand finale episode being a commoner with no fans. Adi Reddy’s performance has been loved by several fans. He came, and he conquered. He’s been fantastic, giving his all to all of the tasks on the show.

What’s your take on Adi Reddy’s move? Comment below.

