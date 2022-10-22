Bigg Boss Telugu 6: LV Revanth’s earnings for 6 weeks

Hyderabad: One of the strongest, most popular and much-hyped contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, LV Revanth is currently ruling the show. The singer has also been winning several polls on social media and his fans are even rooting for him to win the Nagarjuna-hosted show.

LV Revanth Is Highest Paid Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestant

Ditching their luxurious lives, contestants spend months locked inside the house with strangers and needless to say, they earn big bucks while doing so.

According to various media reports, LV Revanth is the highest-paid celebrity on Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The singer, who rose to fame after winning Hindi Indian Idol Season 9, is charging around Rs 60,000 per week.

The show’s first episode aired on September 4th and it’s been a month and a half since the premiere. It is currently in its 7th week. Considering this, LV Revanth’s so far earnings from Bigg Boss stand at Rs 4.2L.

Shrihan is the house’s second highest-paid contestant, whopping 50,000 per week. Shrihan is well-known for his YouTube videos. His fiancée was one of the top five contestants in Season 5.

