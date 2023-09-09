Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Bottom 2 names, check here

As the drama heats up, fans are left wondering who will be evicted in the first week

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Updated: 9th September 2023 5:59 pm IST
Kiran Rathore, Prince Yawar (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu has already begun, with 14 contestants causing a commotion inside the house. The show has captured the audience’s attention as the drama unfolds, alliances form, and controversies brew.  

Week 1 nominations list

In an unexpected turn of events, the first-week nominations have been revealed. Among those nominated for eviction in the first week are Gautham Krishan, Dhamini Bhat, Pallavi Prasanth, Shobitha Shetty, Shakila, Prince Yawar, and Rathika Rose.  

Shocking Elimination Leak 

The excitement surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu 7 grew as leaks revealed the top nominees for eviction. Kiran Rathore emerged as a leading contender for elimination after entering the Bigg Boss house with great anticipation. Prince Yawar’s name was also mentioned as a possible evictee, leaving fans and contestants guessing.  

As the drama heats up, fans are left wondering who will be evicted in the first week. Can the popularity of Kiran Rathore and Prince Yawar save them, or will one of them be the first to leave the Bigg Boss house?  

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest updates, drama, and twists from Bigg Boss Telugu 7! 

