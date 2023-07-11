Bigg Boss Telugu 7 launch in Hyderabad: Logo, premiere date and more

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu, the regional version of the hugely popular reality show, is making headlines yet again with the announcement of its seventh season. Only a few months after fans were engrossed in debating the Season 6 winner and strategies, the new season is set to begin, promising an exhilarating and entertaining experience for viewers.

Season 7 Logo Unveiled

During a grand puja ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, the show’s producers unveiled the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 logo. This unexpected logo reveal has heightened fan excitement, indicating that the upcoming season is rapidly approaching.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Premiere Date

According to the latest information, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 will begin in the first week of September.

The show’s producers are said to have finalized contestants from the Tollywood and Telugu television industries, fueling fan excitement and speculation. When the promotional materials are made public, the names of the chosen participants will most likely flood social media platforms.

Promo for Bigg Boss Telugu 7

The promo for Season 7 is expected to air in August, as predicted by Bigg Boss Telugu fan pages.

Instagram accounts dedicated to sharing show updates and elimination details have provided insights into the latest developments, keeping fans anxiously awaiting the official promo release.

Host

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has successfully hosted the show in past seasons, will be taking over the duties this year too.

As the start date of Bigg Boss Telugu’s seventh season approaches, excitement is reaching new heights.

Fans are excited to meet the chosen contestants, see the promo, and learn about the new host who will guide the contestants through their journey.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 7.