The nomination process promises to be a heated battle as contestants compete for a spot in the show

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Week 2 nominated contestants full list
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 (Instagram)

Hyderabad: As we enter the second week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the drama and competition is heating up. Kiran Rathore was evicted from the show last night due to a lack of entertainment appeal, which resulted in fewer votes in her favour. She became the first contestant to walk out of the show.

With Kiran’s departure, now 13 contestants left are in the race, all fighting for the coveted trophy.

Week 2 Nominations List

And now, we have the list of nominated contestants for week 2. According to sources close to Bigg Boss Telugu 7, the six contestants who are danger zone this week are

  • Shivaji
  • Rathika Rose
  • Pallavi Prashanth
  • Amardeep Chowdary
  • Shobha Shetty
  • Daminia Bhatla

The nomination process promises to be a heated battle as contestants compete for a spot in the show.

Don’t miss the episode tonight! It promises to be an exciting episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, full of drama, emotions, and strategic gameplay. The tension is palpable as the contestants navigate the house’s twists and turns in search of the ultimate prize.

